Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the state Cabinet two days after taking oath, asserting that he remains in the Congress party. The eight-time MLA was reportedly unhappy with the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio he was allocated.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday resigned from the state Cabinet just two days after taking oath as minister, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party" after more than five decades of association.

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Reddy Affirms Loyalty to Congress

Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party. "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media.

He further recalled his earlier ministerial stints under previous Congress governments, stating, "I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily and SM Krishna, among others." Reddy also added that he had never lobbied for a ministerial berth. "I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position," he said.

Portfolio Dissatisfaction Sparks Resignation

This comes after portfolios were allocated for the newly sworn-in Ministers of the DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Cabinet late on Thursday. According to the portfolio allocation notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Senior Minister and eight-time legislator Ramalinga Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. However, as per the reports, Reddy had been aspiring for the Bengaluru development portfolio.

The newly inducted ministers include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

New Government Takes Charge

On Wednesday, Congress leader DK Shivakumar took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant leadership transition in the state. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivakumar took the oath of office while carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, underscoring the significance of the occasion. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country. (ANI)