    US again seeks 'fair, transparent' process for Kejriwal, mentions Congress account freezing (WATCH)

    The United States reaffirmed its stance on advocating for fair legal processes amidst a diplomatic dispute with India over remarks concerning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the importance of transparent and timely legal proceedings

    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 7:57 AM IST

    In the midst of a diplomatic row sparked by remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the United States has restated its position, emphasizing the need for "fair, transparent, timely legal processes." The development unfolded after India summoned American diplomat Gloria Berbena over comments regarding Kejriwal's arrest in connection with a liquor policy case.

    US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the issue, asserting that the US is closely monitoring of the situation, including Kejriwal's arrest. The meeting between Indian officials and Berbena at the foreign ministry's South Block office saw strong objections from India regarding the US's stance on Kejriwal's arrest.

    Responding to queries regarding the freezing of Congress party bank accounts, Miller acknowledged the allegations, expressing concern over the potential impact on the party's election campaign effectiveness. He emphasized the US's stance favouring fair and transparent legal processes in addressing such matters.

    While refraining from divulging specifics of private diplomatic conversations, Miller reiterated the US's public stance on advocating for fair legal proceedings. Kejriwal's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam marks the latest development in a series of high-profile arrests within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    The US State Department's statement follows similar sentiments expressed by Germany's Foreign Office, which emphasized Kejriwal's entitlement to a fair trial, sparking a separate diplomatic incident with India. The Indian government denounced such remarks as unwarranted interference in internal affairs.

    The contentious liquor policy, initially introduced to reform Delhi's liquor business, was terminated following allegations of irregularities, prompting investigations. The ED alleges that funds from the policy were diverted to finance AAP election campaigns, naming Kejriwal as a key figure in the purported conspiracy.

