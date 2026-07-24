Uttarakhand Police clarified that constable Sher Singh, who went viral for 'resigning' at Jantar Mantar, was already under suspension. He was previously jailed for alleged illegal land grabbing and has links to a notorious criminal gang.

Constable's 'Resignation' A Sham, Say Police

Former Uttarakhand Police constable Sher Singh, who on Friday went viral after 'announcing' his resignation from service at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, has been under suspension and has previously been jailed in a case related to the alleged illegal grabbing of land belonging to poor families, Uttarakhand Police has said.

Singh appeared on the stage of the ongoing CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar and waved what he claimed was his resignation letter. However, questions have been raised over the announcement, as he has already been under suspension from the Uttarakhand Police and is not in active service.

Police Detail Constable's Criminal Background

He has been under suspension following a serious criminal case registered against him in Haridwar district. He was investigated over allegations of facilitating the illegal occupation of land owned by economically weaker families, intimidating people, and working with an organised group to exert unlawful influence.

IG Kumaon Range Nivedita Kukreti said that suspended constable Sher Singh, whose video allegedly inciting student protests has gone viral, has a criminal history and is facing legal as well as departmental action over what it termed a "baseless" statement.

In a video, Kukreti said, "Currently, a constable, Sher Singh, is making a baseless statement inciting student protests, which is going viral. Regarding this constable, it is worth noting that he was unauthorisedly absent from Pithoragarh district since June 28, 2026. In this regard, he was issued a notice by the SP, Pithoragarh, and upon not receiving a response, he was suspended on July 20, 2026. The constable has a prior criminal history."

She also said a suspended Uttarakhand Police constable and another colleague were allegedly involved in organised crime in connivance with a notorious gangster Praveen Valmiki, adding that the accused had been arrested in the case and departmental proceedings were underway.

"He and another colleague were involved in organised crime in connivance with a notorious gangster, Praveen Valmiki. They used to intimidate innocent people and seize their land. He was arrested and sent to jail on 15 January 2025. He spent several months in jail and is currently out on bail. In this context also, dismissal proceedings were going on against him and currently, necessary legal and departmental action is being taken in relation to the baseless statement given by him," he said.

He was subsequently sent to jail in connection with the case, after which the police department placed him under suspension with immediate effect. Since then, he has not been serving in an active policing role.

Connection to Notorious Gangster Praveen Valmiki

An FIR (No. 415/2025) dated August 28, 2025, was registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 111, 351, and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The charges include cheating, forgery of valuable security and documents, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, criminal conspiracy, organised crime, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

While, Praveen Valmiki, a notorious gangster from Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, is a hardened criminal with dozens of cases registered against him in Haridwar and Dehradun. These include charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping, and illegal land grabbing. He is currently lodged in jail and serving a sentence.

Valmiki is alleged to have operated an organised criminal gang, in which accused Manish Baller, Sher Singh, Hasan Abbas Zaidi, and others allegedly intimidated local residents, forcibly occupied their land, and amassed illegal wealth through extortion and unlawful property transactions.

As part of these activities, members of the Praveen Valmiki gang allegedly shot dead the brother and brother-in-law of a widow from Roorkee. Fearing for her life and the safety of her children, the woman was forced to leave Roorkee and relocate elsewhere. During her absence, the gang allegedly encroached upon her land and fraudulently sold the property.

Misuse of Official Position Alleged

When the victim became aware of the illegal sale, she and her children were allegedly threatened and intimidated. Sher Singh, who was serving as a constable in the Uttarakhand Police at the time, is accused of misusing his official position by meeting the notorious gangster Praveen Valmiki multiple times at Sitarganj Jail and Roorkee Court.

It is alleged that he threatened the victim and her family to withdraw the case, escorted the woman to Praveen Valmiki during a court appearance in Roorkee to intimidate her, and, along with other gang members, facilitated the illegal sale of the disputed land for financial gain.

In connection with these allegations, an FIR was registered at Gangnahar Police Station, Haridwar, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 111(2)(B), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Based on the available evidence, Sher Singh was arrested on September 15, 2025, and sent to judicial custody. He was subsequently granted bail by the High Court of Uttarakhand at Nainital on November 7, 2025. (ANI)