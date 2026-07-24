Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel welcomed PM Narendra Modi's announcement to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, calling it a strong message against the 'cheating mafia' and a step towards ensuring justice for students.

Rajasthan Minister Welcomes Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leaks

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases, saying the move sends a strong message against the "cheating mafia" and will help ensure justice for students. Speaking to ANI, Patel said the initiative reflects the Centre's commitment to taking stringent action against those involved in examination malpractices and protecting the interests of students.

Referring to the Prime Minister's announcement, Patel said, "The PM has taken the initiative to ensure punishment for the 'cheating mafia' - those who resort to malpractice and unfair means and has ordered the establishment of fast-track courts. Requests have been made to the relevant governments and High Courts to set up fast-track courts in four additional locations, similar to the one established in Delhi."

He further said the decision would act as a deterrent against those involved in paper leak rackets and welcomed the Centre's efforts to address students' concerns. Patel said, "This signifies a strong message from the PM to deter the cheating mafia whose actions cause, or threaten to cause, injustice to students, a move we wholeheartedly welcome. Satisfied with the government's assurances, Sonam Wangchuk ended his protest last night; in a tweet, he expressed a desire for peace, a sentiment that resonates as a positive message for everyone. I am confident that the students' agitation will likely conclude today as well."

PM Announces Stricter Measures

The remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that "more strict" action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

In a self-recorded video shared on X, Modi said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts." He also said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Opposition Protests Continue

Meanwhile, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge joined Opposition MPs in their protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Recent Protests and Supreme Court Action

PM Modi's announcement comes a few days after a massive protest organised by youth groups and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) saw police using tear gas and lathi-charge to stop marchers from reaching Parliament on July 20.

The Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a plea on July 27 alleging excessive police action against students who participated in protests at Jantar Mantar and other places. (ANI)