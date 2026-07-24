A horse cart race was held for the Aadi festival in Ramanathapuram, with carts from various districts competing. Thousands watched the event, and winners were honoured with cash prizes and souvenirs.

Horse Cart Race Marks Aadi Festival

A horse cart race was held on the occasion of the Aadi festival at the Ariyanachi Amman Temple in K Veppankulam village in Ramanathapuram district on Friday.

Seven carts participated in the small horse cart race, and eight carts participated in the big horse cart race.

Horse carts from Coimbatore, Trichy and Dindigul districts participated in the horse cart race.

The scenes of horse carts competing and overtaking each other thrilled the audience.

The horses and drivers who took the first 4 places were honoured with cash prizes and souvenirs.

Thousands of people from Kamudi and surrounding areas stood on both sides of the road to watch this horse and bullock cart race and enjoy the race.

The 'Aadi' festival is a month-long celebration honouring Goddess Shakti and expressing gratitude to Mother Nature for water and agricultural abundance.

Centuries-old 'Net-throwing' Ritual Enacted for Chitra Pournami

Earlier on May 2, a unique and centuries-old ritual depicting Lord Shiva's legendary fishing episode was enacted before a large gathering of devotees at Mariyur village in Ramanathapuram district on the occasion of Chitra Pournami on Saturday.

The ritual, known as the 'Net-throwing Patalam Thiruvilayadal', was performed at the historic Arulmigu Pavalamulattulli Sametha Poovendiya Nath temple, which is associated with the Ramanathapuram Samasthana Devasthanam and is believed to be over a thousand years old.

"Every year during Chitra Pournami, the Net-throwing Patalam scene from the Thiruvilayadal episodes is enacted here as part of a longstanding tradition. This ritual symbolises Lord Shiva's divine play and his union with Goddess Parvati," a temple authority said.

The episode forms part of the 64 Thiruvilayadal stories described in the Periya Purana, composed by Sekkizhar.

The Divine Legend

As per legend, Goddess Parvati was born as the daughter of a fisherman leader and desired to marry a brave man. The fisherman chief declared that whoever killed a giant shark troubling the coastal community would marry his daughter.

"Lord Shiva, taking the form of a fisherman, ventured into the sea, cast his net and killed the shark. This ritual also signifies atonement for a curse placed on Nandi, who had been turned into a fish," a temple priest explained.

Following the enactment, the Thirukalyana Utsavam (divine wedding ceremony) of Poovendiyanathar and Pavalavalli was conducted at the temple.

Devotees from across Ramanathapuram district and nearby areas participated in large numbers in both the Thirukalyana Puranam recitation and the wedding ceremony, marking the culmination of the celebrations.