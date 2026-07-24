Devotees offered special prayers at the Vanchiyamman Temple in Vellore on the second Friday of Aadi month. The deity was adorned with sandalwood paste and neem leaves as part of rituals marking the spiritually significant Tamil month.

Special prayers were offered at the ancient Vanchiyamman Temple in Vanchur village near Katpadi in Vellore district on the second Friday of the Tamil month of Aadi on Friday. The presiding deity was adorned with sandalwood paste, neem leaves and flowers as part of the special rituals conducted on the occasion.

Rituals and Traditional Beliefs

Devotees gathered at the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Vanchiyamman and participate in the traditional worship. The celebrations were held in accordance with the long-standing belief among villagers that "Aadi Pirandhaal Vazhi Pirakkum", which signifies that the arrival of the Aadi month brings new opportunities, prosperity and positive beginnings.

As part of the rituals, priests performed Deeparadhana, a ceremonial offering of lamps, while devotees offered prayers and participated in the special pujas conducted at the temple. A large number of devotees from Vanchur and nearby villages queued up for darshan of the deity.

The temple witnessed a spiritual atmosphere as devotees took part in the prayers and sought divine blessings during the auspicious month of Aadi.

Significance of Aadi Month

The Aadi month, the fourth month of the Tamil calendar, is considered one of the most spiritually significant periods in Tamil Nadu, particularly for the worship of Amman (Mother Goddess) deities. It generally falls between mid-July and mid-August in the Gregorian calendar. Aadi is traditionally dedicated to Goddess Shakti, the divine feminine energy represented through various forms of Amman, including Mariamman, Kamakshi and village guardian goddesses worshipped across Tamil Nadu. (ANI)