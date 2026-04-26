CM Yogi Adityanath praised UP's police training at a passing out parade, calling the force the world's best. A separate parade at INS Chilka marked the culmination of training for 2,700 naval trainees, including over 2,100 Agniveers.

CM Yogi Lauds Modernised UP Police Training

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the passing out parade of the 2025 batch of police constables in Lucknow and asserted that the state government's efforts to strengthen training infrastructure are yielding visible results.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna at the Police Parade Ground in the state capital, where he reviewed the parade and interacted with officials.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the improved standards of police training and lauded the newly inducted personnel for their professionalism. He said that Uttar Pradesh Police is not only the best police force in the country but in the world.

"I can say with satisfaction that work has been done to improve the facilities of training and training centers, and today it bears witness to how those who underwent training during this period have presented an excellent example of professional training, and we have seen how they are going to contribute to the efforts of establishing the Uttar Pradesh Police not only as the best police force in the country but in the world..."

The Chief Minister further stressed that modernised training systems and upgraded infrastructure have significantly enhanced the capability and efficiency of the state police force.

Naval Agniveers' Passing Out Parade Held at INS Chilka

Meanwhile, the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 02/25 batch of trainees was held at INS Chilka on January 8.

The POP marked the successful culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous ab-initio training, which prepares them to meet the challenges of modern-day Naval operations.

The passing-out batch comprised around 2,700 trainees, including 2,100 Agniveers (110 plus are women).

This event signified a key milestone as the Agniveers embark on their journey of service to the nation, the Ministry of Defence said.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the Chief Guest and reviewed the post-sunset ceremony.

The momentous occasion was also witnessed by the proud families of the passing-out trainees, along with distinguished veterans and eminent sports personalities. (ANI)