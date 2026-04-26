Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has appointed PCS officer Sohan Singh as the Chief Executive Officer of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. The health department has also begun health screenings for pilgrims.

The Uttarakhand government has appointed PCS officer Sohan Singh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. Sohan Singh was serving as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chamoli district. The step comes in view of the Char Dham Yatra. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee plays a crucial role in the smooth conduct of the Char Dham Yatra. The committee overlooks the administration of the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.

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Comprehensive Preparations for Char Dham Yatra

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Health Department has initiated comprehensive health screenings for pilgrims at the Rishikesh transit camp, the gateway for the annual Char Dham Yatra. Special arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of pilgrims. Comprehensive health check-ups are being conducted, including full-body examinations and blood pressure and sugar tests. Pilgrims are also being informed about preventive measures for various health conditions, along with necessary screenings.

CM Dhami Highlights Infrastructure and Development

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the widening and strengthening of routes have made the Char Dham Yatra more accessible, safe, and convenient.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami addressed devotees at the Vanaprastha Ashram in Yamkeshwar during the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, stating that the Shrimad Bhagwat is the living embodiment of Lord Krishna, guiding humanity toward the path of righteousness, knowledge, and devotion and providing a positive direction to life. He added that various ambitious and welfare-oriented projects are being implemented to boost religious and cultural tourism in the state. He mentioned key development works such as the construction of ghats along the Yamuna River in the Kalsi-Haripur region; the Sharda Corridor; the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, and the establishment of a Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University, noting that these initiatives are strengthening both the state's economy and its cultural identity.

Yatra Inauguration and Formal Commencement

Earlier in April, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inauguration ceremony of the Char Dham Yatra 2026, organised by the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee in Rishikesh. On the occasion, he flagged off buses carrying pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines and also inspected a free medical camp set up for devotees.

Welcoming pilgrims from across the country to Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is a path that connects faith, devotion, and the soul. He noted that the journey gives strength to overcome every challenge. He reiterated the government's commitment to making the yatra smooth, safe, well-organised, and divine, adding that it provides spiritual peace and energy to millions of devotees.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on Sunday with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)