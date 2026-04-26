Union Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Minister Todd McClay visited the Taj Mahal a day before the two nations are set to sign a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which Goyal hailed as a 'new chapter' in their economic relations.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with their spouses, Seema Goyal and Nadine McClay. The minister's visit to the monument comes a day before both countries are set to sign the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on April 27.

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New Chapter in Economic Ties

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and New Zealand are set to begin a "new chapter" in their economic relations with the upcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signing, calling it a key milestone in strengthening bilateral ties. Goyal welcomed New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, to India, saying the visit marks a "defining moment" in the partnership between the two countries, as the trading partners are set to enhance their relationship with the FTA.

In a post on X on Friday, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to welcome Mr Todd McClay, Minister for Trade & Investment, New Zealand, to India, as we begin a new chapter in India-New Zealand economic ties." He said that the proposed India-New Zealand FTA, scheduled for signing on April 27, reflects "shared trust, values, and a common vision for sustainable economic growth and mutual prosperity." "As we approach the #IndiaNZFTA signing on 27th April 2026, his visit marks a defining moment in our bilateral journey, reflecting the trust, shared values, and common vision that underpin our partnership for sustainable economic growth, driving prosperity for both our nations," the post read.

Details of the India-New Zealand FTA

India and New Zealand had announced the start of FTA negotiations in March 2025, and after multiple rounds of discussions, the agreement was concluded in December 2025, marking one of India's fastest-concluded FTAs. According to the Indian government statement, the concluded agreement will provide unprecedented duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand while safeguarding sensitive sectors. It is also expected to strengthen economic resilience and promote inclusive growth aligned with India's national priorities.

The FTA is set to enhance market access and tariff preferences for Indian exports, while also serving as a gateway to Oceania and Pacific Island markets. It opens opportunities for India to supply a skilled workforce and expand services in areas such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education, construction, as well as sectors like AYUSH, including Yoga instructors, Indian chefs and music teachers. (ANI)