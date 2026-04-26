BJP MP Hemang Joshi and his wife voted in Vadodara for the Gujarat local body elections. The MP urged a high voter turnout to support the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', a call echoed by MLA Rameshbhai Tilara and CM Bhupendra Patel.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hemang Joshi and his wife, Dr Meghana Joshi, on Sunday, arrived at a polling booth in Vadodara to cast their votes for the Gujarat local body elections.

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After casting his vote, the BJP MP said that the entire state is deciding the fate of nearly 10,000 candidates and urged people to step out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. Talking to reporters, BJP MP Hemang Joshi said, "In Gujarat local body elections, the entire state is deciding the fate of 10,000 candidates. I too cast my vote at a polling booth in Vadodara. People should step out in large numbers and vote...Gujarat is voting for a Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat."

Leaders Urge High Voter Participation

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshbhai Tilara also cast his vote for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation elections at polling ward office number 11 amid the ongoing Gujarat local body polls.

Speaking to the media before voting, Tilara urged citizens to participate in large numbers, calling it essential for advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat. "Voting is being done for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election today. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election is essential in advancing PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat. So, I appeal to all the people to vote in large numbers," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to citizens to ensure 100 per cent participation in the local self-government institution elections scheduled for April 26. In his message to the people of the State, the Gujarat Chief Minister said voting in a democracy is not only a right but also a sacred duty of every citizen, adding that each vote contributes to the development of villages, talukas, districts, and cities.

Polling for local bodies will take place on April 26, while counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)