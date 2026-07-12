The NIA arrested two key absconders, Abdul Nasir P and Naushad, in connection with the 2022 murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru by PFI cadres. The arrests in Kerala and Tamil Nadu bring the total to 24, with three accused still at large.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two key absconders in connection with the brutal targeted killing of local BJP leader Praveen Nettaru by cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka in 2022, as per a press release.

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Abdul Nasir P, also known as Nasir and Naushad, were nabbed respectively from Kochi (Kerala) and Hosur (Tamil Nadu) on Saturday in a meticulous operation carried out across the two states based on credible information from Andhra Pradesh police. With this, the total number of arrests in the case goes up to 24, with three accused still absconding.

Details on Charges and Ongoing Manhunt

"NIA had earlier chargesheeted Abdul Nasir and Naushad in RC-36/2022/NIA/DLI (Praveen Nettaru Muder Case) under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act for knowingly and voluntarily harbouring the main assailants who had murdered Praveen Nettaru, District Executive Committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, Dakshina Kannada District, Karnataka," the release said.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) and an open-dated Warrant of Arrest had also been issued against the chargesheeted accused by the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru. Further, NIA had announced a reward of Rs 4,00,000 each for any information about their whereabouts.

"NIA is continuing with its efforts to track down the remaining absconders," the release said.