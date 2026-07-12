The body of Telangana student Manideep Reddy, missing in Finland since May, was found in Helsinki. However, his family disputes the identification, demanding a DNA test and alleging authorities are closing the case without a proper investigation.

Telangana student Manideep Reddy, who went missing in Finland in May, was found dead, as his body was recovered from the water in Helsinki. However, Manideep Reddy's family has disputed the identification and demanded concrete proof, including a DNA test.

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Family Disputes Identification, Demands DNA Proof

Speaking to ANI, Manideep's mother, Mamatha Reddy, questioned how Finnish authorities identified the body without conducting a DNA test and said that officials were trying to close the case without a proper investigation. "How did you confirm it was Manideep Reddy without even conducting a DNA test? You should have verified it before spreading the news to the media. I sent my son there trusting your country's security. Whose body are you claiming to be my son's? It has been 65 days since my son went missing. They searched the sea twice but found nothing. Yet, within a week, my son's body supposedly surfaced. What are you trying to hide?" she said.

Reddy said she had approached both the State and Central governments and sought their intervention. ''I have gone to the State and Central governments. I have approached everyone. I even requested Minister G Kishan Reddy to convey this matter to EAM Jaishankar. But no one has conveyed my message. From day one, I have been saying that someone has trapped and kidnapped my son. I have spoken to the Indian Embassy and the Finnish government as well. The Indian Embassy officials aren't listening to me. Does showing just one ID card make him my son?" she said.

Questioning the investigation, she added, "The case hearing is on the 16th. Are you trying to complete and close the case before that? Is that why you brought another body and claimed it was my son? The Indian Embassy should have confirmed it. The police are hiding something. They say my son died by suicide. If they found him, why aren't they sending a photo?"

Manideep's father, Muthyam Reddy, said the Finnish police had informed the family that the recovered body had been identified as Manideep but refused to share a photograph for identification. "The body being identified as Manideep is false. We request the Finland police and the investigation department to provide us with proof that the recovered body is our son," he said. (ANI)