Amroha officials probe yellow water from tube wells after farmers report health issues, sending samples for testing. In Indore, authorities survey water lines and aid victims after a contamination incident, with many still hospitalised.

Probe Launched in Amroha Over Contaminated Water

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district have launched an investigation after reports of yellow-coloured water emerging from tube wells, prompting concerns among farmers over possible health impacts. Speaking to ANI, Amroha District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats on Friday said the administration moved swiftly after receiving complaints.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We got information of yellow water coming out of the tube wells. The administration has immediately formed a team comprising the Pollution Control Board's Regional Officer, officials from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), agriculture officers, a magistrate, and industry officials." She said the team has been directed to collect and test samples from multiple locations: "All of them have been instructed to collect samples from various locations and have them properly tested in laboratories. The chemicals that farmers alleged were causing skin and health problems are also being tested in the lab."

The District Magistrate added that both soil and water samples have already been sent for testing and that precautionary measures are being taken on the health front. "Soil samples have already been collected, and water samples have also been sent for testing. The administration is vigilant and organising health camps through the CMO in some villages where farmers have reported these problems. As soon as the sample reports are received, further action will be taken," she added.

Indore Grapples with Water Contamination Aftermath

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma said surveys of water infrastructure are underway across the district following reports of illness linked to contaminated water. "A survey of water lines is underway in the district, adding that borewells are also being inspected." He said affected families have been provided financial assistance as per the Chief Minister's directions. The affected families were given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and free treatment was being provided to people undergoing treatment.

Health Update in Bhagirathpura

Providing an update on the health situation in Bhagirathpura, Verma said the number of patients has come down. "According to the survey work being conducted in Bhagirathpura, the number of patients who were continuously showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea has decreased significantly," he said. However, he noted that several patients remain hospitalised. Currently, a total of eighty people are admitted to our hospitals, fifteen of whom are in the ICU. They are receiving the best possible treatment at no cost, per the Chief Minister's instructions. Eighteen people have been given compensation.

Wider Inspections Underway

Verma added that similar inspections are being carried out in other areas as well. "Similarly, the same activity is being carried out in our municipal council areas and rural areas. Drinking water complaints are being reviewed. Surveys of our water lines are being conducted, and simultaneously, the borewells are also being inspected," he said.

Political Response to Indore Incident

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar said the Chief Minister was closely monitoring the situation and assured action against those responsible. The CM has ensured action against those responsible for the incident that occurred here in Indore's Bhagirathpura. He is also continuously monitoring the situation and the condition is improving. Responding to the Congress' demand for the resignation of the local MLA and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Parmar said, "Kailash ji is working there on this matter. He is having conversations with the people and is concerned about them."