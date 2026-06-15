A 3-year-old girl's death after an alleged sexual assault in Tiruvallur has ignited a political firestorm. Opposition leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami have slammed CM Vijay over the state's deteriorating law and order.

Political Outrage Over Girl's Death in Tiruvallur

An uproar has erupted in Tamil Nadu after a three-year-old girl allegedly died following sexual assault in Tiruvallur district, with Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami sharply questioning Chief Minister Vijay on the state's law and order.

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The accused has been arrested on charges of alleged sexual assault with a minor girl within the jurisdiction of the SIPCOT Police Station under the Gummidipoondi subdivision of Tiruvallur district. According to police, the investigation has revealed that only one individual was involved in the incident, and both the accused and the victim are natives of Bihar.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams '#SofaModel' Administration

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed shock and criticised the administration under the newly elected Chief Minister Vijay. He demanded police identify "actual perpetrators" and ensure strict punishment. "I was shocked to learn that a 3-year-old child died after being sexually assaulted and dumped in the bushes near Gummidipoondi. The police must identify the actual perpetrators of this crime and ensure they receive severe punishment. It is condemnable that criminal incidents--which we used to read about as occurring in distant northern regions--have now become a daily occurrence in Tamil Nadu under this '#SofaModel' administration," he said.

He alleged members of the ruling TVK have sexually harassed women and accused Vijay of trying to "illegally solicit votes" by using children as tools in the Assembly elections while failing to protect them. "A member of his party sexually harassed over 50 women in Salem; a party functionary in Alandur assaulted a widow; and just days after the 'Singappen Padai' (Lioness Force) was launched, a female police officer herself was sexually harassed in Sivaganga," he said.

He further claimed that the state's law and order situation is "on life support," accusing the Chief Minister of neglecting public safety in favour of political manoeuvring and urged immediate action. "Across Tamil Nadu, law and order is collapsing to the point where it is effectively on life support. Even though the government has been in power for over a month, the Chief Minister does not appear to be taking any decisive action to restore law and order. Instead of focusing on 'purchasing' members from other parties, the Chief Minister ought to show at least some concern for protecting law and order. To salvage the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister must immediately convene a high-level meeting with police officials and issue strict directives to zonal and district-level officers regarding crime prevention," he added.

He warned that if such incidents continue, "the DMK will not hesitate to mobilise the public and take to the streets in protest, with the permission of our leader."

EPS Questions Women's Safety Initiatives

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned the incident and demanded to know the status of the government's safety initiatives. "Where is the safety for women? What exactly is the police doing? Where has the 'Lioness' (Singappenn) rapid action force gone?" he questioned, further taking a jibe at Vijay for the "six-month trial period". "How many more women and young girls must lose their protection--and their lives--while waiting for your six-month 'trial period' to end? To the Chief Minister who declared, "I have appointed the officials; everything will change from now on"--is *this* the change you promise?" he said.

He called the government a "sham", urged it to move beyond "political posturing" and demanded immediate arrests and stringent legal action against the accused. "I urge this 'sham' government to immediately arrest all the perpetrators involved in the child sexual assault and murder case and take stringent legal action. I also call upon them to stop the political posturing, grasp the gravity of the situation, and focus on actual measures to uphold law and order," he said.

Their remarks come days after Vijay launched the 'Singappen Special Force', a dedicated initiative aimed at enhancing women's safety and strengthening law and order across the state.