The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, led by Radha Mohan Singh, was briefed by top defence officials, including CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani, on the Indian Army's role in national defence, technology adoption, and border security.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Wednesday heard views of senior defence and Army officials on 'Role of Indian Army in ensuring defence of the Country'. CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani, Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, were among the senior officials present. The parliamentary committee on defence is headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh.

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Briefing on Technology and Border Security

The committee heard oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Defence. Sources said that officials informed the committee about various steps taken for technology adoption in line with modern requirements and the moves towards innovation.

Sources said that during the presentation, the officials also informed about the robust defence of India's borders, which cover diverse geographic domains and have specific requirements. They said the committee was also informed about the Army's role in disaster mitigation and relief.