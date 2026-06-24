At least three people died and 21 were rescued after an under-construction godown collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala. CM Suvendu Adhikari said 12-18 are feared trapped. Rescue operations by multiple agencies are underway.

At least three people have died, and 21 others have been rescued so far after an under-construction godown shed collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, while around 12-18 people are still feared trapped, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

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Adhikari visited the site and said multiple agencies were engaged in rescue operations. "NDRF, Army, SDRF, Police, and Fire Department are all working together here. 21 people have been rescued. Three people have lost their lives. SSKM Hospital is working. Around 12-18 people are trapped inside. They have come in contact with the Indian Army," Adhikari told reporters at the incident site.

Multi-agency Rescue Operation Underway

The incident occurred at a private under-construction godown at B/2 Transport Depot Road in Taratala, triggering a large-scale multi-agency rescue operation.

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port Authority said several emergency measures were immediately activated at the site. SMP Kolkata CPRO Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee said cranes were deployed for rescue and debris removal, while gas cutters, fire brigade units, ambulances, and medical teams were rushed to the spot.

"Cranes have been mobilised to the site for rescue and debris clearance. Gas cutter sets and SMPA Fire Brigade units have reached the spot. The SMPA ambulance with the medical team reached the site. Estate Division and Port Security teams have already reached the site immediately for coordination and security. Senior officers of SMPA have already reached the site and are monitoring the situation. Further updates will follow as rescue operations progress," he said.

Political Leaders React to Collapse

BJP points to previous government

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said rescue operations remain the top priority, while also taking a dig at the previous TMC-led government over permissions allegedly granted for illegal construction, adding that the administration would examine all approvals related to the structure. "An incident has just happened. The most important thing right now is rescue. Rescue work is underway. Our government is monitoring the entire matter. Permission must have been given during the previous government. Many such cases are coming up, and it was seen recently that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had given permission for many such things which were illegal, so the government will look into it," he told ANI.

Congress demands accountability

West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar said urgent efforts were needed to rescue those trapped. He added that responsibility lies with the administration to probe how the illegal construction was allowed and why there was no supervision. "The situation inside is dire. The government is also making efforts today, and everyone should be contributing to this effort. We must rescue those trapped inside as quickly as possible. One rescue has already taken place, and our minister is present on the scene. All departments have been called in. Since the government has only been in power for a month, it is difficult for them to oversee everything so quickly. Nevertheless, the responsibility still lies with the government. We need to look into why this illegal construction was being built and why there was no supervision. Therefore, it is crucial to uncover all the facts regarding this matter," he told reporters.

CPI(M) alleges negligence

CPI(M) leader Faiyaz Ahmad Khan alleged negligence by authorities and claimed repeated warnings had been ignored. "So many lives have been lost, and these lives were lost because the Kolkata Port Trust must take responsibility. The local administration must also take responsibility because the residents here had complained to the Port Trust about these premises multiple times. They had also complained to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation that illegal work was being carried out here. But if authorities turn a blind eye to everything, treating it as just a game--a game played for money--then the ultimate result is that innocent people, labourers, and the poor will continue to be killed," he told ANI.

Rescue operations are continuing at the site, and further details are awaited. (ANI)