TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh voiced concerns over reports that eggs may be removed from West Bengal's mid-day meal menu. The change could occur if the responsibility for preparing meals is handed over to ISKCON, raising nutrition fears for children.

TMC Expresses Concern Over Menu Change

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday expressed concern over reports that eggs may be removed from the mid-day meal menu in West Bengal schools if the responsibility of preparing the meals is handed over to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

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Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said eggs currently form an important part of the mid-day meal scheme and contribute significantly to children's nutrition.

He urged the state government to reconsider any move that could result in eggs being excluded from the menu. "Currently, eggs are provided in mid-day meal, but now there are indications from the government that eggs will no longer be included. This is because the government is considering handing over the responsibility of preparing mid-day meals to ISKCON," Ghosh said.

While clarifying that ISKCON is a respected religious organisation, Ghosh argued that any change in the mid-day meal menu should take into account the nutritional needs and food preferences of children. "It is a highly respected organisation...but the problem is that feeding children is a huge challenge...eggs are one of the ingredients that children love. Not only are they good for their nutrition and health, but eggs are also very attractive to children. If ISKCON prepares this mid-day meal, since it is a religious organisation, they will have to keep the food completely vegetarian. In this case, the children's menu will change from non-vegetarian to vegetarian, and eggs will be completely eliminated. Therefore, we urge the government to reconsider this decision..." he said.

Political Controversy Widens

Ghosh's remarks came amid reports suggesting that eggs could be removed from the mid-day meal menu in schools under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area, where the West Bengal government has decided to entrust ISKCON with the responsibility of serving cooked meals.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien also criticised the BJP over the issue, alleging that children could be deprived of nutrition if eggs are removed from the scheme. In a post on X, O'Brien linked the controversy to earlier political debates surrounding food habits and accused the BJP of attempting to impose vegetarianism. "After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this," he wrote.

ISKCON Issues Clarification

The controversy intensified after claims circulated on social media that eggs in mid-day meals could be replaced with alternatives such as paneer and soyabean. However, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das dismissed the reports and clarified that no final decision had been taken regarding the menu. "It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalized, and this list has not been issued by us. Once the menu is finalised, we will make an official announcement. Kindly refrain from sharing this incorrect information," Das said in a post on X.

PM POSHAN Scheme Guidelines

According to the Ministry of Education, the PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) scheme provides hot cooked meals to children studying in Balvatika and Classes one to eight in government and government-aided schools.

Under the scheme, states and Union Territories are encouraged to decide menus suitable to local conditions while adhering to prescribed nutritional norms.

The Centre has also issued detailed guidelines on quality, safety and hygiene, including the use of quality-certified ingredients, training of cooks, and mandatory tasting of meals by school management committee members and teachers before they are served to children. The overall responsibility for implementing the scheme and providing nutritious meals rests with the respective state governments and Union Territory administrations. (ANI)