A minor girl, her boyfriend, and his mother were arrested in Indore for stabbing her father, Mehrban Singh. The attack happened after Singh opposed his daughter's relationship. The victim is hospitalised and stable, and all three accused are in custody.

A minor girl, her boyfriend and his mother have been arrested for allegedly attacking and stabbing the girl's father after he opposed their relationship in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Wednesday.

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Details of the Attack

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Khajrana police station in the district on June 22. The victim, Mehrban Singh, who works as a labourer, had reportedly objected to his minor daughter's relationship with a youth identified as Shubham. Following this, the minor girl, along with her boyfriend and his mother, assaulted her father, Mehrban Singh and stabbed him.

According to the police, injured Mehrban is hospitalised and his health condition is stable.

Police Statement and Arrests

Additional DCP, Amrendra Singh, told ANI, "A case has come to light under the jurisdiction of Khajrana Police Station where a woman, the wife of victim Mehrban Singh, filed a complaint stating that her husband forbade their daughter from interacting or associating with a boy named Shubham, whom he considered her boyfriend. Offended by this, the girl, along with her boyfriend Shubham and his mother Kiran, assaulted her father Mehrban, with Shubham also stabbing him."

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 118 (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (Criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and arrested all these accused, Shubham, his mother Kiran, and the minor girl in the matter, the officer said.

"Mehrhab Singh's daughter is a minor. Mehrban works as a labourer and lives with his family, and opposes his daughter's relationship with Shubham, leading to this incident. The injured Mehrban is hospitalised and is now recovering. The incident occurred on June 22," he added.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)