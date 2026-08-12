Union Minister Sanjay Seth accused the Jharkhand govt of a Rs 400 crore JPSC-JSSC recruitment scam and using repressive tactics against student protesters who are demanding a CBI probe, which he alleges is being blocked to protect JMM-Congress leaders.

Union Minister of State and BJP MP Sanjay Seth on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Jharkhand government, alleging a Rs 400 crore recruitment scam in the JPSC and JSSC examinations and accusing the state administration of using "repressive" tactics to silence student protesters.

Allegations of Repressive Tactics

Speaking to reporters, Seth detailed an alleged midnight crackdown by the Ranchi district administration on agitating aspirants who have been demanding a CBI inquiry into paper leaks. "The brutality of the lathi charge, the repressive action, and last night at 1 a.m., the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi and the Senior SP of Ranchi went to threaten the students, told them to get up, and the electricity was cut off right then at night. Just this morning, when the students had arranged for a generator with their own money to restore electricity, the police removed that too," Seth alleged.

Rs 400 Crore Scam and Political Cover-up Alleged

The Union Minister claimed that the irregularities in the state recruitment process run deep, involving a massive financial embezzlement. "The entire scam that happened is a scam of nearly 400 crore rupees. Whether it's JPSC or JSSC, this 400 crore scam happened on the part of TDPL. Who got shares in it--who all? That's why the students are asking," he said.

Seth further alleged that the Hemant Soren-led coalition is blocking a CBI probe to protect its own leaders and political associates. "Why aren't they allowing a CBI investigation? Because people close to the Chief Minister, big leaders of the Congress Party are caught up in it, this is why there is stubbornness against a CBI probe. They know that big leaders of JMM and Congress will go to jail in this case, and the government will be in danger," the Minister asserted.

Intensifying Student Agitations in Ranchi

The remarks come amid intensifying student agitations in Ranchi, where JSSC and JPSC aspirants have been protesting for several days. The agitation is part of the wider protests by students and job aspirants in the state over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process.

Protesters have been demanding reforms in the recruitment system and action over examinations they claim were conducted with irregularities. The protests have also seen demonstrations near the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi. Earlier, police used lathis and water cannons while trying to control protesters during a 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by JPSC-JSSC aspirants. (ANI)