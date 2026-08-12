Maharashtra has mandated practical Marathi knowledge for all commercial drivers, including those for app-based cabs. The new rule warns of strict penalties like license suspension and permit cancellation for non-compliance to ensure passenger safety.

Practical knowledge of the Marathi language has been made mandatory for all commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra, including those operating app-based cabs, with the state government warning of strict penalties for non-compliance. The new directive, announced by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday, has been formalized through the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which introduce more explicit language requirements into the existing 1989 framework.

Strict Penalties for Non-Compliance

Under the amended rules, drivers who fail to demonstrate a working knowledge of Marathi could face a three-month suspension of their driving license authorization. Repeated violations may lead to the permanent cancellation of their permits. "These amendments remove ambiguity in the rules and make the importance of practical Marathi for passenger-vehicle drivers clearer. Practical knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand their concerns, and ensure a safe and convenient journey," Minister Sarnaik said.

Amendments Target Specific Vehicles and Rules

The amendments specifically target drivers and permit holders of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based motor cabs equipped with electronic meters. In a significant change to Rule 4 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the state has inserted "working knowledge of Marathi language" as a prerequisite for any person applying for commercial driving authorization. Furthermore, a new provision under Rule 22 introduces specific mandates for authorized drivers of app-based cabs, requiring them to possess practical language skills.

Mandate Extends to Permit Holders

The mandate for Marathi proficiency is not limited to those behind the wheel but also extends to permit holders. According to the amended Rule 78 and Rule 85, the concerned permit holder must possess practical knowledge of the language.

The state government clarified that these changes are amendments to the "Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989," and not a new legislative act. The move follows several complaints regarding non-Marathi-speaking drivers taking advantage of previous legal ambiguities to avoid compliance. The Transport Minister emphasized that the level of Marathi proficiency must be considered "satisfactory" by the concerned licensing authorities to ensure effective communication between the driver and the public. (ANI)