Rahul Gandhi rejects Amit Shah's offer for a debate on student protests, demanding answers on police action and questioning the HM's 'courage'. Shah says he is ready for discussion, accusing the Opposition of running away from the debate in Parliament.

Opposition Not Interested in a 'Lecture': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday signalled the opposition's unwillingness to back-off from its protest and take up the Home Minister Amit Shah's offer of a debate in the house on the alleged police action on the July 20 student protests. Hitting out at the Home Minister, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in a "lecture" and demanding answers on the alleged use of force against protesters. He questioned who ordered the alleged firing and lathicharge against student protesters and sought accountability from the home minister. He also accused Shah of being absent from Parliament and said the Home Minister lacked the courage to face the House. Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, the Congress leader said, "The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with lathis with nails? Did Amit Shah give this order to shoot our children? If he did, then he should resign. For the last 20 days, Amit Shah has been missing. The Home Minister of India has no courage; he cannot come to the House."

Government Ready for Discussion: Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister said the government is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the student protests over the NEET paper leak and asked the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM to begin the debate from 3 PM. Shah said the government was ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests and that he was prepared to answer questions in the House. Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, Shah said, "Words like 'missing', 'fled', and 'fugitive' - this kind of language is being heard recently in India's public and parliamentary life. Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming to Parliament continuously and sitting in my chamber. Since the opposition is not letting Parliament function in both houses, what can anyone do by going there? As far as the discussion is concerned, Kiren Rijiju, who is our Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has made it very clear that the government is ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests regarding NEET. Let a time be fixed for the discussion and the opposition should get ready. Earlier, they were demanding exactly this. We said yes. On my part, I have also said that I am ready to answer any question in Parliament. But they don't want the discussion to happen at all. Now let the public decide who is running away. Even today I say, let them give that letter to the Speaker by 3:00 PM today."

Parliament Standoff Continues

The ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests over the NEET paper leak and the police action against demonstrators has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. Earlier in the day, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital and other states. (ANI)