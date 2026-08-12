The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on Tamil Nadu's plea over the Cauvery water dispute to August 17. The postponement is due to the illness of the presiding judge. Tamil Nadu seeks enforcement of the CWMA's order for Karnataka's water release.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the hearing on Tamil Nadu's plea seeking directions to Karnataka to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order on the release of Cauvery water will be heard on August 17. The matter, which was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, was deferred after Justice Vikram Nath, who is slated to head the bench, fell ill with viral fever. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the plea would be heard by a bench headed by Justice Nath, who is expected to resume judicial work next week.

Details of the Petitions

Senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and some farmers, mentioned an application seeking to be impleaded in the matter and requested that it be heard alongside Tamil Nadu's plea. Wilson submitted that the CWMA had since issued a fresh direction requiring Karnataka to release Cauvery water, but Karnataka was yet to comply with the order.

Earlier, the bench had posted the matter for hearing on August 13, on Tamil Nadu's plea seeking enforcement of a decision by the CWMA directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for 15 days. Tamil Nadu government approached the top court on August 3, challenging the non-implementation of the CWMA's July 30 direction for the release of water from Karnataka's Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara reservoirs.

The State has sought a total release of 4.536 TMC of water, corresponding to 3,500 cusecs per day over 15 days. It has urged that the stipulated quantity be released by August 12. It sought directions to resolve the issue and ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its rightful share of Cauvery water within the stipulated time.

The DMK, the opposition party in the state, had also approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Karnataka government to immediately release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the February 16, 2018 judgment of the apex court and subsequent directions issued by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

In an application filed in the long-pending Cauvery water dispute, the DMK, represented by its Farmers Wing Secretary AKS Vijayan, sought enforcement of the CWRC's July 28, 2026 direction, upheld by the CWMA on July 30, 2026, requiring Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs per day at Biligundlu for 15 days commencing July 29. The application sought direction to the CWMA to monitor the releases from the reservoirs of Karnataka and the flows realised at Biligundlu on a day-to-day basis and to report compliance to the apex court.

The DMK contended that Karnataka has failed to comply with the binding directions despite their affirmation by the statutory authorities constituted under the Cauvery Water Management Scheme, 2018. The applications come against the backdrop of the long-running dispute between the two States over the sharing of Cauvery river waters. (ANI)