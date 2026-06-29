A woman died from burn injuries in a transformer blast in UP's Kushinagar, leading to protests. Angry villagers blocked the Kasia-Padrauna road demanding compensation for the family before the administration intervened to clear the road.

A woman died after sustaining burn injuries in a transformer blast in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, following which angry villagers blocked the Kasia-Padrauna road demanding compensation for the victim's family, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the district administration, the transformer explosion occurred a few days ago, triggering a fire that left four members of a family with burn injuries. One of the injured later succumbed to her injuries, sparking protests by local residents. Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vaibhav Mishra said the administration intervened to restore normalcy after pacifying the agitating villagers. He said, "A few days ago, a transformer from the electricity department burst, resulting in a fire. In this incident, four members of a family suffered burn injuries, and one person died. Enraged by this, the villagers blocked the road. With the efforts of the police and district administration, they were pacified, and the road has been cleared."

Massive Fire at Lucknow Cold Storage

In a separate incident, on Sunday, a massive fire broke out at Himalayan Cold Storage in the Chinhat area in Lucknow, officials said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blaze was received. Upon noticing the massive smoke, the security guard alerted the owner. The owner called the police, after which the officials arrived promptly. Speaking to ANI about the incident, one of the locals recounted an incident where a fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store. He said, "Fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store, the origin of which remains unknown. Upon noticing smoke, the security guard alerted the owner, who then called the police using the emergency number 112. The police arrived promptly, followed by the fire brigade. The cold store typically stores a variety of items; initially, it mainly stored potatoes, but now it also houses a significant amount of other items, including green chillies and dal." (ANI)