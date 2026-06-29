'Operation Sheruwali' entered its 38th day in Rajouri's forested areas as security forces continue a large-scale search for terrorists. The mission aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators in the rugged mountainous terrain of the district.

Operation Sheruwali entered its 38th day on Monday, with the large-scale search operation continuing in the forested areas of Dorimal of Gambir Mughlan Manjakote sector of Rajouri district. Security forces remain actively engaged in the operation to track down terrorists. Search and surveillance operations are continuing across the designated areas with the support of advanced equipment and coordinated ground operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What is 'Operation Sheruwali'?

'Operation Sheruwali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain. While the operation remains underway, all participating forces are on the job, carrying out extensive searches to ensure the safety and security of the region. Officials have stated that the operation will continue until its objectives are fully achieved. The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri.

Soldiers Injured in Accidental Mine Blast

Earlier, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated from the site and provided initial medical assistance before being shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

Operation Intensified in May

On May 28, heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain. According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, was rushed to the encounter site to ensure a "strong and impenetrable cordon" and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover. (ANI)