A search operation is underway for Ankit Sharma, who jumped into the Yamuna River from the DND Flyway in Delhi. His clothes, mobile phone, and scooter were found at the spot. NDRF and Delhi Fire Service have deployed divers and boats for the rescue.

A search operation is underway on Monday morning to rescue a man who jumped into the Yamuna River from the DND Flyway in Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received reporting that a man riding a scooter had jumped into the Yamuna River. Following the alert, rescue teams were rushed to the spot, and a search operation was launched.

The man has been identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of Preet Vihar in East Delhi. He was engaged in the business of buying and selling vehicles. His clothes, mobile phone and scooter were found at the spot.

Divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with personnel from the Delhi Fire Service, are carrying out an extensive search operation in the river. Family members of the man are also present at the site but have declined to speak to the media.

NDRF Details Rescue Operation

Speaking to the media, Praful Kumar of the NDRF said the rescue team was mobilised immediately after receiving information from the control room. "We received information about this incident from the control room. According to the local police, the incident happened around 2:30 pm. We got the alert from the control room around 3:25 pm. Our battalion is based in Dwarka. We set out for the rescue as quickly as possible and reached here around 4 pm. Since then, our rescue operation has been ongoing," Kumar said.

He said deep divers and boats have been deployed as part of the operation. "Our deep divers have been continuously conducting the search operation since then. Additionally, one of our boats is also deployed for the rescue operation," he added.

The search operation is underway. (ANI)