Over 5,000 members from various parties, led by former AIADMK minister Benjamin, joined the DMK in Chennai. The induction happened in the presence of DMK President MK Stalin, who welcomed the new members and called it a 'historic moment.'

More than 5,000 members from various political parties joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) under the leadership of former AIADMK minister Benjamin during a membership induction programme held at Sri Vaaru Marriage Hall in Vanagaram, Chennai.

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The induction took place in the presence of DMK President and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, and was attended by DMK MLAs, MPs, senior party functionaries, district secretaries and office-bearers.

'Historic Moment': Stalin Welcomes New Members

Addressing the gathering, Benjamin said Stalin had consistently raised his voice for the people of Tamil Nadu even while in the Opposition. While thanking the DMK president for welcoming the people, he described the party as a "movement rooted in self-respect and social justice, and said he and the new entrants were proud to become part of the party."

Calling on party workers to gear up for the electoral battle for a possible re-election of the state Assembly, Stalin said elections could be announced at any time. "The election may come in three months or after six months. Whenever it comes, we must be 100 per cent prepared. From this moment onwards, work sincerely for the party's victory, and your recognition will come to you," he said.

In his address, former CM Stalin termed the induction of over 5,000 people under Benjamin's leadership a "historic moment" and welcomed all the new members into the party. "You are joining a movement that has completed its 75th year and has formed the government in Tamil Nadu six times," Stalin said, adding that the DMK had played a key role in shaping modern Tamil Nadu.

Stalin Praises Benjamin's Decision

Praising Benjamin, Stalin said the former minister had worked sincerely in the AIADMK for many years and was known for presenting arguments backed by facts and statistics in the Assembly. He said that the latter's decision to join the DMK brought him great happiness.

Stalin claimed that during the previous five years of the DMK government, Tamil Nadu had emerged as India's second-largest economy and that several welfare schemes had been implemented under the principle of introducing a new initiative every day. He also said industrial investments had increased, generating employment opportunities, and claimed that political leaders from neighbouring states had appreciated Tamil Nadu's development model.

Criticism of Present Government

Criticising the present TVK-led government, Stalin alleged that the state had moved away from its development path over the past month, with investors shifting to neighbouring states. He further alleged a deterioration in law and order, citing an increase in crimes against women, narcotics-related offences, robberies, violent attacks, petrol bomb incidents and power cuts.

DMK's Welfare Model Highlighted

Highlighting the DMK government's welfare initiatives, Stalin said schemes such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, free bus travel for women, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme and the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme had become the identity of Tamil Nadu. He claimed that several countries had looked to Tamil Nadu's breakfast scheme as a model and said London had introduced a similar programme after observing the state's initiative.

Drawing a comparison with former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, who renamed the state as Tamil Nadu, Stalin said that just as Annadurai's name would be remembered as long as the state's name remained Tamil Nadu, his own name would continue to be remembered as long as the DMK's welfare schemes benefited the people.

At the end of the programme, Benjamin honoured Stalin by presenting him with a garland made of senbagapoo (champak flowers) and a silver ceremonial sword. (ANI)