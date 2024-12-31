UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH)

A woman in Bankarpur village, Uttar Pradesh, climbed an electric pole to confront a lineman over her disconnected power supply despite paying her bill. The incident, captured on video, went viral, highlighting tensions over electricity bills and prompting widespread discussion on social media.

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH)
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bankarpur village when a woman, furious over the disconnection of her electricity, climbed a pole to confront a lineman who had come to cut her power supply. The video of this unusual encounter has gone viral, drawing attention to the lengths some people go to protect their essential services.

The incident took place in the Kotwali Chandausi area, where the electricity department is cracking down on defaulters as part of an ongoing campaign. Linemen have been visiting various villages, including Bankarpur, to disconnect power for unpaid bills. When the woman saw the lineman attempting to disconnect her electricity, she rushed to the pole and climbed it with a stick in hand.  

In the video, the woman can be heard fiercely scolding the lineman, questioning why her connection was being cut when her bill had already been paid. As she stood under the lineman on the pole, she continued to argue with him, demanding an explanation. 

The lineman, caught in an uncomfortable situation, pleaded with the woman, urging her to check her bill and confirming that her line hadn’t been cut. Despite his reassurances, the woman, still upset, continued to scold him. Eventually, the lineman, visibly anxious, decided to climb down from the pole and leave the site, promising not to disconnect her electricity.

The situation highlights the increasing tensions over electricity bills and the actions some residents take when they feel wronged. This particular confrontation captured the public's imagination, as the woman’s determined stance forced the lineman to reverse his decision. 

This incident is part of a broader crackdown on electricity theft in Sambhal district. Recently, the electricity department had taken action against MP Ziaur Rahman Barq for alleged electricity theft, leading to the disconnection of his power and a hefty fine. The case attracted significant media attention, and now this woman’s protest against the lineman is creating a similar buzz on social media.

In an unexpected twist, the lineman, who was initially ready to disconnect the woman’s power, ended up reconnecting her electricity after the confrontation. The video has sparked widespread discussion, with many questioning the department’s methods and how consumers are being treated.

