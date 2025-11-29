A wedding in Hardoi, UP, turned deadly when a dispute over music led to the father of DJ Amit being shot dead. Police have arrested Akhilesh Gautam, one of the accused, while searches continue for the second suspect involved in the fatal incident.

A wedding celebration in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, descended into violence after a dispute over music escalated into a fatal confrontation. The father of a DJ operator, Puttulal, was shot dead during the late-night incident, allegedly following a heated argument with two intoxicated guests who demanded that the music continue beyond permitted hours. Police say the shooting was triggered by a sudden outburst of rage, fuelled by alcohol, arrogance, and disregard for regulations, turning what should have been a joyous occasion into a police investigation and a family tragedy.

Altercation Begins Over Music Timing

According to police, the incident occurred during a wedding in Nevada Vijay village, under the Atarouli police station limits. The DJ operator, Amit, had concluded the music around midnight in line with government restrictions. Moments later, the groom’s brothers-in-law, Akash and Akhilesh Gautam, allegedly arrived at the DJ console in an intoxicated state and demanded that the music be restarted.

When Amit refused, citing regulations, the duo reportedly assaulted him. Alarmed by the situation, Amit called his father, Puttulal (45), and his elder brother, Aashish, for assistance.

Accused Allegedly Issues Fatal Order

Witnesses told police that when Puttulal and Aashish attempted to pacify the intoxicated men, the situation escalated further. Akash reportedly boasted about his wealth, claiming he was the chairman of a Lucknow-based property firm and could “buy the entire family along with the DJ floor.”

The situation turned deadly when Akhilesh allegedly instructed Akash to take out his weapon and shoot, reportedly saying, “Nikaalo aslahaa, maaro goli… main vakilon se sab nipat loonga.” Akash then pulled a firearm from his waistband and allegedly shot Puttulal in the abdomen, causing him to collapse immediately.

Victim Declared Dead at Hospital

Wedding guests rushed the injured man to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused fled immediately after the shooting, abandoning their Jaguar car (registration UP 32 FS 0090) at the venue.

Eyewitnesses, including DJ workers Arun and Rinku and several wedding guests, provided detailed accounts of the assault and shooting.

Police Arrest One Accused, Search for Another

Hardoi Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena confirmed that Akhilesh was arrested within hours of the incident and has been charged with murder. Police are actively searching for Akash, who allegedly fired the fatal shot.

Authorities are also verifying claims regarding the duo’s financial status and the property firm mentioned during the altercation.

Investigation Into Motive and Circumstances Continues

Authorities are examining all aspects of the case, including the role of alcohol, eyewitness statements, and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. The tragic killing has once again highlighted the dangers of celebratory excesses and unchecked aggression at social gatherings.