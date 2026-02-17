UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa held a briefing for the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list. The ECI has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections in UP's electoral roll revision from Feb 6 to March 3, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said that a one-day briefing session was conducted prior to initiating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list in the state, to ensure the process is carried out systematically under constitutional guidelines. "We conducted a one-day brief introduction before starting the SIR voters list process to explain how to carry it out systematically under constitutional guidelines," Rinwa said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh until March 3, 2026. The decision comes in response to a request from the state's chief electoral officer to allow additional time for citizens to submit their inputs.

According to an ECI letter dated February 5, the extension follows the publication of draft electoral rolls on January 6, 2026. Originally, the window for filing claims and objections was scheduled to close on February 6. However, under Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has now extended the period to March 3, 2026, to facilitate thorough verification and public participation.

The letter stated, "...Whereas, the draft rolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh were published on 06.01.2026 and the period of filing claims and objections was fixed from 06.01.2026 to 06.02.2026; and whereas, the Commission has considered the request received from the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, for extension of the time, and upon consideration of other relevant factors and in exercise of the power conferred by proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend the period for filing claims and objections up to 06.03.2026 for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date in the State of Uttar Pradesh."

The extension aims to ensure that citizens have an adequate opportunity to verify their entries, raise objections, and claim inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls. This step is part of the Election Commission's ongoing efforts to maintain accuracy and transparency in voter registration in the run-up to the upcoming elections. (ANI)