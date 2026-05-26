A massive multi-agency rescue operation successfully evacuated nearly 300 tourists stranded in Gulmarg's Gondola cable cars after a technical snag. The six-hour effort by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and JKP was lauded by LG Manoj Sinha and HM Amit Shah.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reacted to the successful rescue operation in Gulmarg, where around 300 tourists stranded in cable cars were safely evacuated after a nearly six-hour coordinated effort by multiple agencies. In a post on X, Sinha confirmed the safety of all those stranded and said he had personally monitored the situation. He wrote, "All tourists are safe. I spoke with senior officials and directed them to ensure every necessary support is provided. The nation salutes the disaster response forces, Army, JKP and district administration for their valor and remarkable skill."

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Highlighting the scale of the operation, he further said, "The nation stands united in applauding the extraordinary bravery of disaster response teams, who safely rescued 300 tourists stranded mid-air in Gulmarg's cable cars. Army, JKP, SDRF, NDRF, DC, SSPs moved promptly and after a 6-hour operation, rescued all passengers from 65 cable cars."

HM Amit Shah Lauds Coordinated Efforts

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the swift and coordinated efforts of disaster response agencies after a major rescue operation successfully evacuated hundreds of tourists stranded in cable cars at the Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, Shah wrote," Applause to India's disaster response forces for safely rescuing 300 tourists stranded mid-air in cable cars in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The disaster response teams comprising the SDRF, NDRF, Army personnel, local police, and the administration swung into action and rescued all the passengers stranded in 65 cable cars through a six-hour-long operation. The nation salutes the forces for their valour and skill."

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Launched

The large-scale rescue effort was launched after a technical malfunction led to several Gondola cabins becoming stranded. Officials said that out of 65 cable cars, 62 were affected, while three were not in operation at the time. Of these, 52 cabins were occupied, and 10 were empty. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 286 people were safely evacuated in total, with 148 rescued from one side of the system and 138 from the other as operations continued in phases.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said that a massive multi-agency rescue operation successfully evacuated stranded tourists after a technical snag developed in the Gulmarg Gondola. "This incident occurred this afternoon. We received information around 1:20 pm that a technical snag had developed in the Gulmarg Gondola. The SHO of Gulmarg arrived at the scene with his full station staff and personnel from the SOG. Subsequently, 15 teams from the SDRF were rapidly mobilised... Furthermore, 8 teams from our regular police's Mountain Rescue Unit arrived, as did our specialised 'Snow Leopard' teams," he told reporters.

Omar Abdullah Appreciates Rescue Teams

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appreciated the efforts of all agencies, rescue teams and personnel involved in the successful evacuation of tourists stranded after the Gulmarg Gondola developed a technical fault. He commended the swift response, coordination and professionalism displayed during the rescue operation, which ensured the safe evacuation of all tourists. (ANI)