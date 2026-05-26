Pune City Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 37 from May 26 to June 8. The restrictions are in view of Bakri Eid and other festivals to maintain public peace and prevent potential law and order issues in the city.

The Pune City Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, across the city from May 26 to June 8 in view of Bakri Eid and other upcoming festivals, according to an official order issued by the Special Branch.

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The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Prashant Avasakar, stated that various political parties and social organisations in Pune city organise marches, sit-ins, demonstrations, shutdowns, and hunger strikes for different public demands, and due to various reasons, there is a possibility of law and order issues arising.

Details of the Prohibitory Order

The order further stated that the restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order, public peace, and public safety in the Pune City Police Commissionerate limits. As per the order, carrying weapons, explosives, inflammable substances, sticks, swords, firearms, or any objects that could cause physical harm has been prohibited during the period.

The order also bans raising loud slogans, public criticism through provocative means, playing loud musical instruments, displaying or burning effigies, and circulating objectionable signs, posters, or symbols that could disturb communal harmony or public morality. Further, speeches or appeals that could threaten social harmony, endanger state security, or provoke violence have also been prohibited.

The police have also prohibited gatherings of five or more persons, processions, and slogan shouting without prior permission from the Pune Police Commissioner. However, the order will not apply to government personnel on duty, private security guards, home guards, and watchmen carrying sticks up to 3.5 feet in length as part of their duties.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force from 12:01 am on May 26 till midnight on June 8 across the Pune City Police Commissionerate limits. Police said violators of the order would face action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. (ANI)