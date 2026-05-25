A husband and wife were seriously injured in Jaipur after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle. The impact reportedly threw the couple nearly 20 feet into the air. The victims, identified as Pushpendra Singh and Vandana Kanwar, suffered multiple fractures and are undergoing treatment in ICU. The driver fled the scene after abandoning the car

A horrrific road accident in Rajasthan'sJaipur left a husband and wife seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle and flung them nearly 20 feet into the air, police said on Monday. The accident took place around 3 pm on Sunday near Loha Mandi in the Harmada police station area of Jaipur.

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A video of the incident surfaced online on Monday and quickly spread on social media. The footage shows the couple trying to cross the road on their motorcycle when a fast-moving car crashes into them with great force.

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The impact throws both riders several feet away from the bike, turning the busy road into a horrifying accident scene within seconds.

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Couple admitted to hospital in critical condition

According to police, as reported by Bhaskar English, the injured victims have been identified as Pushpendra Singh and his wife, Vandana Kanwar, residents of Tarupati Vihar. Harmada SHO Udaybhan said the couple was crossing the road when the speeding car hit their motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses and nearby residents immediately rushed towards the injured couple and tried to help before police teams arrived at the spot.

Police later shifted both victims to CKS Hospital for treatment.

According to BJP worker Gajendra Singh, both Pushpendra Singh and Vandana Kanwar suffered multiple fractures in the crash and are currently admitted to the ICU.

Doctors are continuing treatment as the couple remains in serious condition.

Driver fled after accident

Police said the driver of the car escaped from the scene immediately after the accident. However, the vehicle involved in the crash was left behind and has now been seized by the police.

Officials said a search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the absconding driver. The accident has once again raised concerns over overspeeding and reckless driving on busy city roads.

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The viral video of the crash has shocked many social media users, with several people demanding stricter action against dangerous driving. Many pointed out how quickly a moment on the road turned into a life-threatening accident.