Outrage has erupted over mid-day meal scheme in Uttar Pradesh after a shocking viral video allegedly showed schoolchildren being served heavily diluted milk at a government primary school in Mahoba district. The video, widely shared on social media captures two half-litre milk packets being poured into a bucket filled with water. The watered-down milk was then distributed to children as part of their mid day meal. The video is reportedly from primary school Dhikwaha, triggering outrage among villagers and parents.

Locals have levelled serious allegations of negligence, claiming that the nutritional needs of children are being compromised. They have questioned whether basic food quality standards meant to safeguard the health of vulnerable students are being deliberately ignored.

Another clip from the same school surfaced online where the headmistress is purportedly seen sleeping during school hours, raising concerns about discipline and accountability within government-run institutions.

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, Education Department initiated action. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Mishra confirmed that a show cause notice has been issued to the headmistress, seeking a reply within two days. He added that strict action will be taken if the allegations are proven true after investigation.