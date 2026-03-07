President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on International Women's Day, urging for equal opportunities to empower women. She called women the foundation of society and key to a progressive nation. She also voiced disappointment over an event.

President Murmu's Message on Women's Day

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings on the eve of International Women's Day, urging the nation to empower women and provide them with equal opportunities to achieve their potential.

According to an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8, said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens of the country, especially to women."

"Women are the foundation of our society and nation. They have demonstrated their talent and hard work in various fields including education, science, sports, art and defence," she further said in her message.

She emphasised the role of educated, self-reliant, and empowered women in building a prosperous and progressive nation.

"Educated, self-reliant, and empowered women can strongly contribute to a prosperous and progressive nation. Today, the young women are shaping the dreams of a new India. They need appropriate opportunities, guidance, and encouragement. Let us all come together to work towards a society where women have equal opportunities and can move forward and achieve success on the basis of their capabilities," President Murmu said.

"I extend my best wishes for successful celebration of Women's Day and for a bright future of all women," she added.

International Women's Day 2026 is observed on Sunday, March 8. This global event celebrates women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements while serving as a call to action for gender equality.

Santal Conference Controversy

Meanwhile, a political controversy has erupted after President Murmu voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event.

She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking after attending the conference here, President Murmu said the event could have been held at a larger venue that would have allowed greater participation from the Santal community. (ANI)