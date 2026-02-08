Over 70 students in Bihar's Madhepura district fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal, suffering from vomiting and stomach pain. The children were hospitalized, with most now reported stable, although one remains in serious condition.

In Madhepura district of Bihar, a mass food-related illness incident shocked a government school community on February 7, 2026, when over 70 students fell ill shortly after consuming their mid-day meal at an upgraded middle school in Karu Tola village, Sahugarh block.

The sudden onset of symptoms, including vomiting, stomach pain, dizziness, restlessness, and nausea, triggered panic among students, teachers, and parents as children began collapsing one after another soon after eating the meal.

Teachers and school staff immediately alerted local authorities and parents, prompting a rush to Madhepura Sadar Hospital. Most of the affected children were treated and reported to be stable or out of danger, though one girl remains in serious condition and is under close medical supervision. Ambulances and private vehicles were used to ferry the students to the hospital amid chaotic scenes at both the school and the medical facility.

Parents gathered at the hospital and staged protests, calling for a thorough investigation into how such a large number of students could fall ill in a single incident. Preliminary reports suggest a possible contamination of the meal, with some locals alleging that a lizard might have fallen into the food, though officials caution that the exact cause is yet to be confirmed pending laboratory tests of food samples.

District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar has confirmed that a detailed probe has been launched to determine whether negligence, poor hygiene, or other irregularities in the preparation and handling of the mid-day meal contributed to the outbreak. Authorities have also assured that strict action will be taken against any responsible parties if lapses are identified.

The incident has reignited public concern over food safety, quality control and monitoring mechanisms in the government-run mid-day meal programme, which serves millions of students across the country daily.