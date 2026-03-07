Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited inaugurated a new UAV and robotics facility in Nagpur, hailed by CM Devendra Fadnavis as a milestone for India's defence. The deep-tech unit aims to produce 10,000 drones and 1,000 robots annually.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the new facility dedicated to UAVs and robotics, inaugurated by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, stating that it will strengthen the defence sector. "Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited has inaugurated a new facility dedicated to UAVs and robotics, marking India's first deep-tech industry in this field. This initiative is expected to greatly strengthen our defence capabilities, particularly in drone-based warfare and advanced robotics designed for extreme conditions. It is truly a milestone in the defence and aerospace sector, contributing to national security and self-sustainability," he stated during the Bhoomipujan of Robotics and UAV Facility of Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Production Capacity and Future Outlook

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the Bhoomipujan ceremony. Solar Group Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal said that the new facility will focus on the manufacturing of UAVs, with a capacity of 10,000 units per annum, ranging from 15 km to 1,000 km, something India will need in the future. "In the future, India will require long-range missile UAVs and robotics. We already have a missiles and rockets manufacturing facility, but here we are focusing on UAVs, with a capacity of 10,000 units per annum, ranging from 15 km to 1,000 km in this facility. Robotics will play a vital role in defence, and we have estimated the production of around 1,000 robots specifically for the defence sector," he stated.

Rs 12,800 Crore Investment in Deep Tech

Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited announced an investment of over Rs 12,800 crore in projects related to the manufacturing of robots, UAVs of different sizes and types, along with long-range missiles, today.

Earlier, Nuwal said that, looking at the warfare around the world, his company has decided to make investments in deep tech projects. "In this facility in Nagpur, we want to create capacity to produce 10,000 drones of different sizes and types as per requirements every year, along with 1,000 robots," Nuwal told ANI in an interaction.

Investment and Production Timeline

He said the investment of Rs. 12,800 crore would be made in the next three to four years, even though the investment is to be made in the next 10 years as part of the Maharashtra government's Mega Project and Thrust policy. He stated that the first robot prototype is likely to be produced within one year.

Focus on AI-Powered Industry 5.0 and Strategic Products

Solar officials said the entry of the group in game changing field of Deep Tech innovation will enhance the scope of our existing defence manufacturing capabilities and also contribute hugely towards Civilian, Industrial and Dual-use production.

Solar said the factory is envisioned to be India's first AI-Powered Industry 5.0 manufacturing ecosystem, combining advanced robotics, intelligent automation, and the principles of human-centred, sustainable and responsible manufacturing practices. Specifically focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing several emerging and strategic products, electronic components and Assemblies, in the first phase, the following key product areas will be focused on forcommercial and strategic defence applications: Advanced AI-Powered UAVs, including the production of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones. (ANI)