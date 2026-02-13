A speeding car, driven by a Class 12 student who was returning from a farewell party, mowed down multiple people, leaving a six-year-old boy dead and four others injured in a horrifying chain of crashes.

A speeding car, driven by a Class 12 student, mowed down multiple people, leaving a six-year-old boy dead and four others injured in a horrifying chain of crashes. According to police, 21-year-old Gaurav Singh was returning from a farewell party when he allegedly lost control of his car around 6:00 pm on Thursday. The vehicle first rammed into a parked motorcycle, followed by chain of crashes. CCTV footage captured the chilling moment the car slammed into a two-wheeler on which a man was seated, flinging him to the ground before losing control.

The car veered towards the roadside and ploughed into four pedestrians - Armaan, Sadhana Patel, her mother Meena Devi, and Sadhana’s six-year-old son, Dikshant. The speeding vehicle crashed into an e-rickshaw and later an auto, leaving e-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari injured.

Eyewitnesses said bystanders ran to safety as the car lost control. Amid the chaos, the student and his friend allegedly abandoned the damaged vehicle and fled the scene. Local residents rushed the injured to a private hospital and alerted the police.

Critically injured Dikshant was referred to a Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. The young boy was a Class 2 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The police later seized the vehicle and arrested the accused.

Rajnish Verma, Lucknow ACP said the families of the injured were informed and the police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. An FIR will be registered based on the complaint submitted by the victims' families.