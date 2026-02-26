A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his own friend in a reckless bid to create a “viral” reel in Uttar Pradesh’s Sardhana area of Meerut district.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his own friend in a reckless bid to create a “viral” reel in Uttar Pradesh’s Sardhana area of Meerut district. The victim, identified as Fahim, was reportedly called by his friend under the pretext of hanging out.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A video has surfaced, showing Fahim, running for safety, as his friend pulls the trigger. His appeals, however, went unheard.

The accused fired and Fahim reportedly got injured.

Meanwhile, the act was captured on video and later circulated widely on social media, triggering outrage and alarm. Police have since registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Scroll to load tweet…

When approached by media persons and asked to recount what happened, Fahim appeared calm even smiling.

“Goli mard di, dost ne,” he said casually. “Dost tha, bulake le gaya tha.” (He shot me. It was my friend. He had called me there.)

The incident has once again ignited concerns about the growing obsession among youngsters to chase viral fame at any cost.