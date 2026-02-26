Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan refutes claims of an attack on Health Minister Veena George, calling it a 'deliberate lie' by the CPM. He asserts KSU activists did not approach her and that the incident is a fabricated drama.

Attack Allegations a 'Deliberate Lie'

Opposition Leader in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Thursday claimed that allegations of an attack on health minister Veena George at the Kannur Railway Station were a "deliberate lie". He added that Kerala Students Union activists "did not go near the minister" and that Railway Police have also checked CCTV footage and did not find any evidence of the attack.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Top CPM leaders, including the Chief Minister, have unleashed a deliberate lie that KSU workers attacked the Health Minister, and on that false pretext, widespread violence has been carried out across the state. Every journalist, police officer, and railway police personnel present know that not a single protester even went near the Minister. Only four or five KSU workers were there, and they were already surrounded by 30-35 policemen," Satheesan said.

The Congress leader noted that the only visuals available show the Minister herself angrily charging forward. "The scuffle was entirely between the police and the Health Minister. It was the police, including women officers, who struggled to restrain the Minister's rage. Everyone has seen the video. After that, the Minister even interacted casually with media persons before walking towards the platform. Only after consulting the Speaker did this drama unfold, " he said.

"Even the Chief Minister was not told on the phone that the Minister was attacked. Railway Police have checked CCTV footage and confirmed that no protester went anywhere near the Minister," he said. According to him, the alleged injury on the minister's hand was an old mark that was visible from visuals of a previous programme, images of that are already public.

'Calculated Attempt to Divert Attention'

He further said that Speaker should not have become part of a conspiracy of this nature. Satheesan said that "based on a fabricated lie by the Health Minister, Congress workers and offices were attacked across Kerala."

"In Thiruvananthapuram, even the welcome committee office of the Puthuyuga Yatra was vandalised. People know the truth behind this manufactured story," the Kerala LoP said. Satheesan said that the Kerala health minister has now become a figure of public ridicule.

"There was no attack. If they have evidence, let them produce it. This incident happened in front of cameras and journalists, yet they are spreading blatant falsehoods," he said. The Congress leader alleged that it was a "calculated attempt to divert attention from issues that corner the government. The Chief Minister and the party secretary are the ones who now stand accused before the people. This propaganda of lies must stop. Manufacturing a non-existent incident, creating a false narrative, and inciting violence is unacceptable."

The Congress leader further alleged that there were attacks against his party even in Alappuzha "But if they think this will intimidate us, they are mistaken. We have survived bigger threats. We will continue our democratic protests. The LDF's own evaluation shows their three regional jathas have collapsed. Since the Puthuyuga Yatra is gaining traction, they are desperate to distract the public."

CPM Leaders, Speaker Accused of Inciting Violence

The Opposition Leader also criticised CPI (M) State Secretary MV Govindan of "spreading blatant lies" that the Minister's bruise was caused by KSU workers.

"How can someone who tells such blatant lies continue as party secretary? He and the Chief Minister and the Minister have incited violence. A case must be registered against MV Govindan for calling for unrest," Satheesan said.

"KSU workers who only waved black flags have been charged with attempt to murder. How did the Speaker, standing on another platform, 'see' an attack that never happened? This is like the staged dramas of old campus politics, and he has now brought that to the Speaker's chair. He too is part of the conspiracy," the Congress leader alleged.

"Had the old bruise not been visible in earlier photos, today they would have claimed KSU used knives. Even in the Assembly, five ministers attacked me verbally yesterday," he said.

Defections to Congress Amidst 'Puthuyuga Yatra'

The Opposition leader claimed that across districts in Kerala, CPM leaders and workers, including local secretaries and area committee members, are joining the Congress as part of the 'Puthuyuga Yatra'.

"We too are surprised at the scale of this defection. The Yatra will continue even without police protection. We will not stop out of fear," he said.

Meanwhile, Satheesan said that ahead of the Assembly polls in the State, the candidate selection of the United Democratic Federation (UDF) is "in the final stage."

"The screening committee has begun work, and Congress candidates will be announced in two phases along with the allies," he said.

CPI(M) Calls Incident 'Pre-Planned Attack'

Tensions have been heightened between the Congress and the CPI (M) in Kerala after state health minister Veena George was allegedly attacked at the Kannur Railway station during a 'black-flag' protest by the Congress' Kerala Students Union (KSU), who are demanding her resignation.

George who was accompanying Kerala Speaker A M Shamseer on the Vande Bharat train did not proceed on her journey and was first admitted to Kannur district hospital. She was later shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyarm.

Yesterday, CPM State Secretary Govindan said that the attack on George at the Kannur railway station was "an organised, pre-planned attack, carried out with the full knowledge of the Congress leadership."

"Their intention was nothing short of harming, even killing the Minister" Govindan said. The CPM leader said that the party will hold statewide protests. (ANI)