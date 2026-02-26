The Supreme Court has taken the NCERT textbook controversy seriously, ordering an inquiry and a ban on the book, says BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra. The court issued show-cause notices and called the move a 'calculated conspiracy'.

BJP MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra, on Thursday, said that the Supreme Court of India has taken the NCERT matter very seriously. He noted that the Solicitor General of India was personally present in court and expressed a positive stance on the issue. Mishra asserted that the Solicitor General assured the court that an inquiry would be conducted to identify those responsible. He stated that the individuals involved would be apprehended and strict action would be taken against them. He also added that any books already released should be withdrawn. He further said that the legal fraternity is deeply agitated over the issue and finds the NCERT's move highly objectionable. "The Supreme Court has taken this episode very seriously and an order for inquiry has been made. The Solicitor General was personally present in the court. He was very positive about it. He also said that we are going to find out who is responsible for this and those involved will be nabbed and appropriate action, serious action will be taken against them...Whatever books have been released, they should be withdrawn," said Manan Kumar Mishra.

Legal Fraternity 'Deeply Agitated'

He emphasised that the Bar cannot accept such action. Many senior members of the Bar were present in court and assisted the Supreme Court during the proceedings. The Bar, he said, believes the matter warrants serious action. "The Bar is very much agitated against it. This action, the Bar cannot accept. Almost all the leaders of the Bar were present in the court and they were also assisting the Supreme Court in passing such an order. The bar is of the view that the move of the NCERT is very objectionable and serious action should be taken," said Mishra.

SC Imposes Blanket Ban, Issues Show Cause Notices

The Supreme Court has issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and to NCERT Director Dr Dinesh Prashad Saklani to show cause as to why suitable action either under Contempt or under any other law against those who have prepared the sub-chapter in the Class 8 NCERT book "Corruption in the judiciary" Refusing to stall its suo motu proceedings, even after the NCERT had issued an apology with respect to the said selective inclusion of the said Chapter, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi has imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 textbook in question. It has clarified that any attempt to circumvent or bypass this order will be treated as direct interference with the administration of justice and will amount to contempt of court. The Court has further directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to place on record the details of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the impugned chapter. The names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the chapter development team are to be furnished before the Court.

CJI: 'A Deep-Rooted, Well-Planned Conspiracy'

"They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it.The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy," the CJI said. (ANI)