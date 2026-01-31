A 22-year-old man, Mohd Faizan, was killed on Friday after a heavy concrete slab collapsed on him while shooting a social media reel near an under-construction flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

A 22-year-old man, Mohd Faizan, was killed on Friday after a heavy concrete slab collapsed on him while shooting a social media reel near an under-construction flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to reports, Faizan, a barber by profession and a resident of Richhola Kifayatullah village, had gone to the construction site with his friend Anuj Gangwar around 4.30 pm.

While Anuj was recording the video, Faizan climbed onto a high support wall at the edge of the bridge to pose and dance. He allegedly lost his balance and fell into a field below, following which a heavy concrete slab collapsed on him, and he died on the spot.

Locals and construction workers rushed to the spot after hearing Gangwar’s cries for help, and immediately informed the police.

An earth-moving machine was called to lift the slab. The police arrived and took Faizan to the hospital, but he had already died. Police warned that young people should not risk their lives for a few likes and online fame.