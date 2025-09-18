A 19-year-old girl met a 15-year-old boy on Instagram, lured him to a hotel, and raped him. She later used a fake pregnancy test to blackmail him for money.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, a 19-year-old girl allegedly entrapped a 15-year-old boy she befriended through Instagram, weaving a web of deceit that spiraled into blackmail. According to reports, the girl allegedly lured the teenager to a hotel and raped him. She later used a fake pregnancy test to blackmail him for money and tried to extort money from him.

The boy, unable to withstand the mounting pressure, confided in his parents. Matters took a darker turn when the girl allegedly demanded a staggering sum of Rs 12 lakh, purportedly to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Police sources confirmed that the girl’s identity has been kept under wraps due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Further investigation into the case is underway.