President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary. Murmu called his message of peace relevant amid global conflicts, while Modi said Bapu's life continues to guide humanity.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, with the President calling his message of peace and non-violence even more relevant amid conflicts across the world, while the Prime Minister said Bapu's life continues to guide humanity.

President Murmu on Gandhi's Relevance

President Murmu also reached Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi's samadhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

In a message shared on X on Gandhi Jayanti, President Murmu said Gandhi's life and ideals are widely respected across the world, and his message of peace and non-violence has become even more relevant in the prevailing global situation.

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," the President said.

She said Gandhi's life and ideals are widely respected by the global community. "Today, an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations. In these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant," she said.

The President said India is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with priority being given to empathy and inclusion, and said the vision reflects Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', based on the welfare and upliftment of all.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through our ethical conduct and active participation," Murmu said.

PM Modi Calls Bapu's Life a Beacon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and shared a message on X.

"Revered Bapu’s entire life is a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion and service that will continue to guide humanity in every era," PM Modi said.

He also shared verses from the Bhagavad Gita -- "Adveshta sarva-bhutanam, maitrah karuna eva cha. Nirmamo nirahankarah, sama-duhkha-sukhah kshami."

In another X post, PM Modi said, "May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat."

He also shared a video with a voiceover, saying October 2 holds significance for every Indian and recalling the global influence of Gandhi's thoughts. "Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts have inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi was such an individual that, despite remaining so far away from political power, even today he reigns over the hearts of hundreds of millions of people," Modi said.

He said Gandhi's thoughts would continue to remain relevant as long as their "stream" flows alongside humanity.

PM Modi also recalled Gandhi's emphasis on Swadeshi and Khadi and urged people to purchase at least one Khadi product on October 2 and say with pride, "This is Swadeshi!"

Tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, saying his simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring.

In another video message, PM Modi recalled Shastri's slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and his contribution to inspiring the country's soldiers and farmers. "And see, friends, Lal Bahadur Shastri came, gave the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), and India's farmers rose to the occasion," PM Modi said.

He described Shastri's personality as humble yet resolute and said his selfless devotion to the nation enabled him to make a contribution during his brief tenure as Prime Minister.

Celebrations Across India

Meanwhile, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

In Puri, Odisha, students at Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute created a sand animation to mark Gandhi Jayanti. One of the students said the artwork took around 30 minutes to make.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajasthan Secretariat and also paid tribute to Shastri.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also participated in Shramdaan near Kartavya Bhawan-1 in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and appealed to people to keep the city clean.

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a Swachhathon 2026 event was organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. October 2 is observed as Gandhi Jayanti in India and is also marked by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, and served as India's Prime Minister from 1964 to 1966. (ANI)