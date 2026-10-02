Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking at the Rising Bihar Investor Summit 2026, highlighted Bihar's potential to become a major industry and innovation hub, emphasising the crucial role of infrastructure and connectivity in its development.

Bihar's Potential as an Industrial Hub

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday highlighted Bihar's expanding infrastructure, improved connectivity, skilled human capital and strengthening investment ecosystem, saying the state has immense potential to emerge as a major hub for industry, enterprise and innovation.

Gadkari was addressing the Rising Bihar Investor Summit 2026, themed "The Emerging Investment Destination of India", in Patna in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The Union Minister underlined the importance of infrastructure and connectivity in supporting Bihar's economic transformation, saying the state's development of roads and other infrastructure can strengthen access to markets, facilitate industrial activity and create employment opportunities.

The Rising Bihar Investor Summit

The Centre has also assured support for infrastructure development in Bihar, with Gadkari highlighting the role of road connectivity in supporting investment and economic growth in the state. The Rising Bihar Investor Summit was organised at Hotel Taj City Centre in Patna and brought together policymakers, investors, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to discuss the state's investment opportunities and industrial growth roadmap. The summit focused on Bihar's emerging opportunities across sectors, including industry, energy and power, urban development and housing, roads and connectivity, agriculture and food processing, and IT and IT-enabled services.

Investment Incentives and Infrastructure

The event also showcased the state's investment incentives and industrial infrastructure. The Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 provides fiscal benefits, subsidies and land concessions for eligible projects, while the state has highlighted more than 100 industrial areas as part of its efforts to attract investment.

Role in 'Viksit Bharat'

Gadkari said a prosperous and progressive Bihar would have an important role in advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat, powered by investment, employment, infrastructure and inclusive economic growth. He emphasised that investment-led development, combined with infrastructure expansion and employment generation, could strengthen Bihar's position in India's broader economic growth story.

State's Ambitious Targets and Support

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who was present at the summit, invited domestic and international investors to participate in Bihar's development journey and assured them of government support. The state government has set an ambitious target of attracting investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore by November this year, according to the summit's official website. Choudhary has also highlighted infrastructure development, industrial expansion and employment generation as key priorities, while encouraging industries to establish manufacturing units in Bihar.

The summit's investment-focused agenda included sectoral sessions, business-to-government and business-to-business meetings, policy and incentive showcases, industrial infrastructure presentations, startup and innovation initiatives, and district-level investment opportunities. (ANI)