A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh sparked outrage after a viral video showed him tapping the head of a young student like a drum while laughing. The teacher, Dinesh Kumar Mathur, recorded the incident and posted it on his Facebook account.

A classroom incident in Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage after a video showed a primary school teacher tapping a young student's head as though it were a tabla, laughing as other children watched. The clip went viral on social media, prompting the education department to suspend the teacher and launch an investigation.

The incident took place at a primary school in Etawah. According to India Today, the teacher, Dinesh Kumar Mathur, had the video recorded and later uploaded it to his Facebook account.

In the footage, Mathur is seen sitting on a chair while a child sits on the floor in front of him. He repeatedly taps the child's head with his hands, mimicking the rhythm of a drum. The teacher laughs during the act, while other children seated nearby also appear to join in.

Watch the viral video here:

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The video drew attention online and eventually reached the Basic Education Department, which acted against the teacher. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Rajesh Kumar suspended Mathur with immediate effect, treating his conduct as an act of indiscipline.

The department has begun investigating the incident, with further action expected to depend on the findings.

The episode has raised concerns about how students are treated inside classrooms and the responsibility teachers have to protect children's dignity. Schools are meant to provide a safe environment where students can learn without being made uncomfortable or turned into the subject of a joke.

The fact that the video was reportedly posted on the teacher's own Facebook account has also drawn attention to the role social media can play in bringing incidents from classrooms into public view.

While the department's investigation is still underway, the suspension signals that officials have taken the incident seriously. Further details about the inquiry and any additional disciplinary action are expected to emerge as the process continues.

The incident has also prompted wider questions about professional conduct in schools and the boundaries teachers must respect when interacting with students. For parents, the episode is a reminder of the importance of accountability and ensuring that children are treated with respect in the classroom.