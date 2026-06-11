The UP STF arrested kingpin Raju Kumar Manjhi and his aide Chhote Lal Yadav in Jaunpur for duping UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam candidates. The gang promised success via unfair means, extorting large sums of money from aspirants.

Gang Duping UP Police Exam Aspirants Busted

The Special Task Force (STF), Uttar Pradesh, has arrested the main kingpin and one active member of a gang that was allegedly duping candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination by promising them success through unfair means.

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Kingpin and Associate Arrested in Jaunpur

The accused have been identified as Raju Kumar Manjhi and Chhote Lal Yadav. Acting on specific intelligence, the STF team arrested Raju Kumar Manjhi, the kingpin of the gang, and his associate Chhote Lal Yadav on Wednesday (June 10) from Badagaon village under Mugra Badshahpur Police Station in Jaunpur district.

During the operation, the STF seized photocopies of 21 admit cards, two mobile phones, photocopies of three bank cheques, photocopies of three Aadhaar cards, photocopies of four mark sheets, and copies of 13 WhatsApp chats. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pratap Singh of STF Field Unit, Prayagraj, and led by Inspector Jai Prakash Rai. The team comprised Sub-Inspector Vinay Tiwari, Head Constables Habib Siddiqui, Santosh Kumar, Amit Sharma, Praveen Jaiswal, and Constable Driver Ravikant Singh.

Modus Operandi and Criminal History

According to the STF, the arrested accused used to lure candidates appearing for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2025 and other competitive exams by promising them success through cheating. They allegedly collected admit cards from candidates, extorted large sums of money, and later divided the proceeds among themselves.

Manjhi has a previous criminal record. He was arrested in 2022 in a similar case of cheating and fraud under Sections 406, 419, and 420 of the IPC at Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered against Raju Kumar Manjhi and Chhote Lal Yadav at Mugra Badshahpur Police Station in Jaunpur. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway by the local police. (ANI)