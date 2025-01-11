UP SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped in moving auto on pretext of job offer, 2 arrested

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men inside a moving auto under the guise of offering her a job in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajpur area.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men inside a moving auto under the guise of offering her a job in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajpur area. After managing to escape, the victim reached the police station and narrated her ordeal to the authorities, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The victim, a resident of the Kotwali area in Unnao, lost her parents and frequently visited Chhatmara village in Maharajpur, where her relative resides. On Wednesday, Suraj Kushwaha and his accomplice Deepak Kushwaha, both from Chhatmara village, exploited her by luring her with a promise of employment.

The men convinced her to accompany them in an auto, pretending to help secure her future. However, instead of taking her home as promised, they drove her to an isolated stretch between Gangaganj and Subhauli. There, the men raped her.

The woman escaped and reached the Maharajpur police station, where she narrated her ordeal. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case of gang rape and other related charges against the accused.

"The victim has been sent to the hospital for a medical examination," confirmed the station in-charge, who further stated that both Suraj and Deepak were arrested on Thursday.

Also read: Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago

