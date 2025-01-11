Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago

In a shocking incident, Shamshabad police who were probing the case of a woman who went missing 40 days ago, found that she was murdered by her in-laws in Telangana.

M Suresh, the husband of the victim, M Dalli, 32, approached the Shamshabad police in November, reporting her disappearance. Despite exhaustive efforts to locate her, Suresh's search led him to suspect his own parents, Tulasi and Ananthi, in the case.

During a relentless interrogation, the elderly couple broke down and confessed that Tulasi had lured Dalli to meet her at Sathamrai two months ago. In a premeditated move, she offered Dalli toddy spiked with poison. As the toxins took effect, Tulasi called Ananthi, and together they bludgeoned her with a stone.

In an attempt to erase all traces of their crime, the couple transported Dalli's body to an agricultural field where they worked and buried her. "Based on their confession, we went to the location and exhumed the dead body," a Shamshabad police official stated.

The root of this tragedy traces back 20 years when Suresh married Dalli against his parents' wishes. Tulasi and Ananthi harbored a deep-seated grudge against her ever since, and thus committed gruesome act.

The breakthrough in the case came from one of Dalli’s children, who informed Suresh that she was last seen conversing with Tulasi. This crucial tip prompted Suresh to report his suspicions about his parents to the authorities.

On Thursday, Tulasi and Ananthi, who are agricultural laborers, were arrested on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

