Two teachers, including an acting headmistress, have been suspended at a government primary school in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, after a five-year-old boy was locked inside a classroom. The child had attended an Anganwadi centre on the school premises.

Two teachers, including an acting headmistress, have been suspended at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after a five-year-old boy was accidentally left locked inside a classroom, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Thursday at Tirnai Maula Rai Primary School in the Nagra education block. The school also operates an Anganwadi centre, which the child, identified as Shivam, had attended for classes.

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The boy remained trapped inside the classroom and cried for a long time before a woman passing by heard him. She alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to the school and broke open the lock to rescue him. The incident raised concerns over the negligence of school staff and triggered protests by villagers on Friday.

How did the five-year-old boy get locked inside the classroom?

According to officials, Shivam had gone to the Anganwadi centre operating on the school premises. However, he was left inside a classroom when the school was closed on Thursday.

The child continued crying inside the locked room until a woman heard his voice and informed people living nearby. Villagers then gathered at the school and managed to break open the lock, bringing the boy out safely.

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The incident came to light after the villagers raised concerns over how a young child could be left unattended inside a locked classroom.

Following the incident, residents gathered at the school on Friday and staged a protest, demanding accountability from the teachers concerned.

Why were the two teachers suspended?

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh said an inquiry was ordered into the incident. Nagra Block Education Officer Ratna Shankar Pandey conducted the preliminary investigation.

The inquiry found that acting headmistress Anamika Maurya and another teacher, Antima Yadav, had closed the school without checking the classrooms. As a result, Shivam remained locked inside.

Pandey said the incident reflected serious negligence in the discharge of the teachers' duties.

"The incident reflected serious negligence in the discharge of their duties. Both teachers have been suspended with immediate effect," he said.

The suspension order was issued following the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

Authorities have also assigned Rasra Block Education Officer Om Prakash Tiwari to conduct a further investigation into the incident.

The additional inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances under which the child was left inside the classroom and establish further details of the lapse.

The incident has raised questions about basic safety checks before school premises are closed, particularly at institutions where Anganwadi centres operate alongside primary schools.

Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)