Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the BJP is delaying the winter parliamentary session and attempting to purchase the support of MPs with Rs 150 crore each to pass a proposed delimitation bill amid a shortage of required numbers.

Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Attempting to Buy MPs for Delimitation Bill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of delaying Parliament's winter session and attempting to engineer defections by offering Rs 150 crore per parliamentarian to secure backing for a proposed delimitation bill.

At a press conference, Raut alleged that the government was short by roughly 40 to 45 MPs needed to push the legislation through and was seeking to pressure smaller parties or buy individual lawmakers. "The government has become stubborn and arrogant; the winter parliamentary session is not being held. They have no concern for the nation, the Constitution, or the Parliament. They are falling short of the required number of MPs by about 40 to 45, so they intend to buy off smaller parties or coerce them," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further accused the BJP of buying off individual ministers if the entire party doesn't break. "If entire parties do not break away, they will buy off individual MPs. The going rate on the 'BJP National Stock Exchange' is Rs 150 crore per MP. You can break away from your party to support the delimitation bill, and you won't face disqualification. A prominent minister from Maharashtra has taken responsibility, promising to provide all the necessary funds," he remarked.

The Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats up to 850, and the proposed exercise has become a point of contention between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc. While the NDA has maintained that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate women's reservation, the Opposition has demanded immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha. (ANI)